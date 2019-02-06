111 MMRDA employees gets Permanent Housing

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI:

MMRDA today conducted a draw and 111 eligible Class-III and Class-IV MMRDA employees, were handed over permanent tenements in District Thane – 99 at Panchpakhadi and 12 at Mahajanwadi in Mira-Bhayander. MMRDA will issue allotment letters to all 111 employees after following the due process.

The Authority, in its meeting held on November 2018, had decided to allot 50% of the tenements built under the Rental Housing Scheme to Mill Workers and also had decided to give 3% of the remaining 50% tenements to such Class-III and Class-IV employees who have completed three years in service. This decision was taken in view of the fact that a number of skilled and unskilled employees are being employed by MMRDA for huge projects such as Metro, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Multi-Modal Corridor etc. These employees are joining MMRDA from various parts of the State and there is a scarcity of housing in the city.

“Adhering to the Policy chalked out, we have given permanent housing to the employees”, said Metropolitan Commissioner, R A Rajeev. MMRDA is implementing big-ticket projects and requires a dedicated workforce. I hope all employees will work with full dedication and commitment, he added.