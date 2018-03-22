‘3D City’ Jaipur project

By Accommodation Times Bureau

March 22, 2018 Mumbai, India, GlobeNewsWire

Aurionpro Solutions, (NSE: AURIONPRO) (BSE: 532668), today informed the stock

exchange that its Government Services Group has won the Rajasthan Government’s

innovative project for designing and developing the nation’s very first ‘3D City’ model for the

city of Jaipur. Valued at INR 180 Cr plus, the key objective of this innovative project is to

establish a mechanism – which would strengthen the decision making process for city

administrators with impact assessment, through an array of simulations.

With this pioneering project, Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to launch the 3D

model in a geographic information system (GIS) environment. This 3D system, pegged to be

a part of a unified state-wide GIS enabled decision support system, will provide the city

administration with a holistic view for all concerned city development departments to work in

unison. This Smart City project covering 3,000 Sq. Km. of Jaipur region is spread around 3

census towns namely Jaipur, Bagru & Chomu. It is aimed at streamlining disaster recovery

initiatives and tourism planning while also aiding the planning and execution of large-scale

projects such as infrastructure development and town planning.

Rajcomp Info Services Ltd (RISL), a state government-owned company had selected

Aurionpro, a recognized leader known for its expertise and experience across various

leading government projects and initiatives, through an open bidding process for designing

and developing the 3D City model for Jaipur. As a Systems Integrator, Aurionpro would

deploy Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform, designed to enable the powering of

3D realistic virtual experiences. Given the mission critical nature of this project, Aurionpro

will implement this project with its proven engineering and implementation skills to develop

the country’s very first robust 3D city model including 3D maps of the city of Jaipur. This 3D

platform will primarily support the city planning and administration initiatives as well as aid

the research and development initiatives.

Yogesh Songadkar, VP and Head, Technologies for Government Business said that

Implementation of the solution can be a topmost layer of the Smart City plan. “The 3D

project will create a ‘digital twin’ – a digital replica of physical assets, processes and systems

that can be used for various purposes – of Jaipur. This is the most innovative thought of

GoR which, in turn, can be used effectively in future developments.”

Sanjay Bali, EVP and Head for Government Business, Aurionpro, said: “We are very excited

and humbled on being chosen by the Government of Rajasthan for executing such a

pioneering project of national importance. I congratulate Government of Rajasthan for

leading the initiative in the country. Aurionpro has always been at the forefront, partnering

with government departments in their Digital India initiatives. This is a very innovative project

by the Rajasthan Government aimed at establishing a digital Smart City model for

streamlining city administration and enabling future developments.