‘3D City’ Jaipur project
By Accommodation Times Bureau
March 22, 2018 Mumbai, India, GlobeNewsWire
Aurionpro Solutions, (NSE: AURIONPRO) (BSE: 532668), today informed the stock
exchange that its Government Services Group has won the Rajasthan Government’s
innovative project for designing and developing the nation’s very first ‘3D City’ model for the
city of Jaipur. Valued at INR 180 Cr plus, the key objective of this innovative project is to
establish a mechanism – which would strengthen the decision making process for city
administrators with impact assessment, through an array of simulations.
With this pioneering project, Rajasthan will be the first state in the country to launch the 3D
model in a geographic information system (GIS) environment. This 3D system, pegged to be
a part of a unified state-wide GIS enabled decision support system, will provide the city
administration with a holistic view for all concerned city development departments to work in
unison. This Smart City project covering 3,000 Sq. Km. of Jaipur region is spread around 3
census towns namely Jaipur, Bagru & Chomu. It is aimed at streamlining disaster recovery
initiatives and tourism planning while also aiding the planning and execution of large-scale
projects such as infrastructure development and town planning.
Rajcomp Info Services Ltd (RISL), a state government-owned company had selected
Aurionpro, a recognized leader known for its expertise and experience across various
leading government projects and initiatives, through an open bidding process for designing
and developing the 3D City model for Jaipur. As a Systems Integrator, Aurionpro would
deploy Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform, designed to enable the powering of
3D realistic virtual experiences. Given the mission critical nature of this project, Aurionpro
will implement this project with its proven engineering and implementation skills to develop
the country’s very first robust 3D city model including 3D maps of the city of Jaipur. This 3D
platform will primarily support the city planning and administration initiatives as well as aid
the research and development initiatives.
Yogesh Songadkar, VP and Head, Technologies for Government Business said that
Implementation of the solution can be a topmost layer of the Smart City plan. “The 3D
project will create a ‘digital twin’ – a digital replica of physical assets, processes and systems
that can be used for various purposes – of Jaipur. This is the most innovative thought of
GoR which, in turn, can be used effectively in future developments.”
Sanjay Bali, EVP and Head for Government Business, Aurionpro, said: “We are very excited
and humbled on being chosen by the Government of Rajasthan for executing such a
pioneering project of national importance. I congratulate Government of Rajasthan for
leading the initiative in the country. Aurionpro has always been at the forefront, partnering
with government departments in their Digital India initiatives. This is a very innovative project
by the Rajasthan Government aimed at establishing a digital Smart City model for
streamlining city administration and enabling future developments.