4th International Real Estate Awards: Luxurious project of the year- Gurugram

DUBAI

Now, it’s time for the luxury project, “Luxurious project of the year- Gurugram” goes to “Samsara” by Adani Realty. The group has delivered several luxury projects to fulfil dreams of a home buyer.

The award was collected by Mr. Atharv Parekh from Dr. Hiranandani.

About project:

A Villa Floor concept by Adani Realty & Brahma Group, located in the heart of Gurgaon, it offers you well planned social infrastructure, right at your doorstep.

Samsara offers exclusively designed independent floors in 3 & 4 BHK configurations, with elevators and designated parking. The floors have been designed by renowned architects, Woods Bagot with a modern design language and customizable luxury specifications.

