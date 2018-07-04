4th International Real Estate Awards: Premium Residential Project in Central Suburbs

By Accommodation Times Bureau

DUBAI

Premium Residential Project in Central Suburbs award was won by ‘The Address’ from The Wadhwa Group. Mr. Karan Arora received the award from Mr. Ajay Chaturvedi and Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani and Mr. Pankaj Bodkhe.

About project:

The Address is a unique complex in Mumbai’s central suburbs with 65% open spaces and a 5.85 acres car-free landscaped podium.

The Address has Optimal use of Double glazed windows, to achieve optimal sound insulation.

The Address is One of the largest (18 acres) gated community in Ghatkopar.