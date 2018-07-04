4th International Real Estate Awards: “The Most Accepted Project of the Year”

By Accommodation Times Bureau

DUBAI

In a 4th International Real Estate Conference and Awards, Dubai 2018, Accommodation Times in Crowne Plaza, Dubai hosted its event and recognized several real estate players work. The first award of the night was won by project, ‘Sethia Imperial Avenue’ by Sethia Infrastructure under the category of “The Most Accepted Project of the Year”.

The award was presented by Mr. Pankaj Bodkhe, Consul, Consulate General of India and Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, CMD of Hiranandani Communities to Mr. Neeraj Dhingra from Sethia Infrastructure.

About project:

Sethia Imperial Avenue is a lavish 40 Storey tower in the heart of Western Suburbs i.e. Malad (E), with a blissful experience of living and happiness, surrounded with well-developed infrastructure, retail and commercial developments in the vicinity.

The project offers 1 & 2 Bhk Fully Furnished Apartments. All apartments are aesthetically planned and designed to provide more natural light and ventilation. It is the perfect choice for a Ready-made lifestyle on the move.