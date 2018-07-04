Accommodation Times Hosts 4th International Real Estate Conference & Awards function in Dubai 2018

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Accommodation Times celebrates its 4th International Real Estate Conference & Awards function in Dubai 2018, India’s oldest newspaper and media. This initiative has always endeavoured to honour and recognize the contributions made by the eminent members of the real estate sector.

To commemorate the function, Accommodation Times has come with the penal discussion on the hot burning topic of the Real Estate. Mr. Pankaj Bodkhe, Consul, Consulate General of India, Dr. Hiranjan Hiranandani, President, NAREDCO, Mr. Ajay Desai, Managing Director, Spark Group, Mr. Amit Wadhwani, Director, Sai Estate Consultants Chembur Pvt Ltd., and many more were the panellist who spoke on the various subjects.

Accommodation Times would like to take this opportunity to thank all our partners and supporters and all of you for taking out time from your demanding schedules to attend this event.

Our sponsor and Co-sponsors include Our title sponsor HIRANANDANI CONSTRUCTION PVT. LTD., Co-sponsors NAHAR GROUP, RUSTOMJEE (Keystone Realtors Pvt. Ltd.) in association with SAI Estate Consultants Chembur PVT. LTD.

Accommodation Times is India’s first and oldest fortnightly newspaper on Real Estate and Property since 1986. We are the historian of real estate industry and have been providing research and contents to CIDCO, MMRDA, SRA, MHADA, Dow Jones, Goldman Sachs, KPMG, CRISIL, and many other in Real Estate.

Accommodation Times team that made this event possible and especially Shri Murari Chaturvedi, Founder Accommodation Times.