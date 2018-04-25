Action plan prepared for Faridabad of Rs 2,400 crore: CM

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

Pakistan has evinced keen interest in the growth story of Haryana especially in the fields of the smart city, agriculture, infrastructure development, export and also hailed the State for its achievement in the field of sports at national and international level.

Pakistan High Commissioner to India, Sohail Mahmood who made a courtesy call on Chief Minister, Manohar Lal here today said that Faridabad, Karnal and Gurugram are being developed as smart cities under the smart city project of Government of India. Under this project, all necessary infrastructure facilities would be provided in these cities in a phased manner so as to raise the living standard of people. This is a five-year programme and the Central Government would provide a grant of Rs 100 crore every year for this purpose. As many as 100 cities have been selected under the Smart City Project in the first phase, he added. He said that a Rs 2400 crore action plan has been prepared for Faridabad to provide facilities like drinking water and sewerage and also for area-specific development.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government is laying special emphasis on setting up large-scale industries and bringing investment to the State so as to provide maximum employment opportunities to the youth.

Haryana has highest per capita income among big states and is at number one position in terms of ease of doing business, he said.

He said that Haryana is a major exporter of rice as it contributes 50 percent of total rice exported by the country.

Apart from this, the State is the largest manufacturer of motor cars in the country. He also added about Sports, culture and medals in Commonwealth games.