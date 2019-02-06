Amruta Fadnavis inaugurates flower expo show organized by MCGM in association with NAREDCO

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI:

MCGM in association with NAREDCO initiated an informational flower show expo. The seminar was organized at Jijamata Udyaan (formerly known as Ranibaug), Byculla in the best interest of the society along with the key staff of MCGM to educate the masses about the importance of the richness of flora present in our surroundings. The seminar was inaugurated by Amruta Fadnavis, Ambassador of Green Skyline along with Rajan Bandelkar, President, NAREDCO West and with office bearers of NAREDCO and MCGM.

“We are privileged to have been blessed with the rich floral and botanical culture in our city and it is our duty to protect these gifts of nature that represents the beauty of our city. I am thankful to NAREDCO and MCMG for taking this initiative to educate and promote the floral culture of the city and encouraging the citizens to actively be a part of the drive” said Amruta Fadnavis.