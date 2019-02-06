Amruta Fadnavis inaugurates flower expo show organized by MCGM in association with NAREDCO

By Accommodation Times Bureau
MUMBAI:
MCGM in association with NAREDCO initiated an informational flower show expo. The seminar was organized at Jijamata Udyaan (formerly known as Ranibaug), Byculla in the best interest of the society along with the key staff of MCGM to educate the masses about the importance of the richness of flora present in our surroundings. The seminar was inaugurated by Amruta Fadnavis, Ambassador of Green Skyline along with Rajan Bandelkar, President, NAREDCO West and with office bearers of NAREDCO and MCGM.
“We are privileged to have been blessed with the rich floral and botanical culture in our city and it is our duty to protect these gifts of nature that represents the beauty of our city. I am thankful to NAREDCO and MCMG for taking this initiative to educate and promote the floral culture of the city and encouraging the citizens to actively be a part of the drive” said Amruta Fadnavis.
The seminar was held with the prime motive to introduce and educate the citizens about the richness of offerings by Mother Nature. A plethora of exotic and rare species of flowers and plants were put on display, each one of them portrayed the representation the diverse Indian horticulture. The dignitaries’ shared expertise preservation and promotion of the vivid green culture with its benefits in the best interest to our society.
“NAREDCO as a body believes that understanding the importance of the city’s floral life. Through the Green Skyline, an initiative by NAREDCO, we have planted around 5 lakh plants in Mumbai. Every year NAREDCO has been planting more than 1 lakh trees to support the Government. of Maharashtra’s mission of Tree Plantation across the state. Environment is utmost necessary as it protects us and gives us life and NAREDCO is ensuring that future developments also be built on harmless constructing amenities.” said Bandelkar.