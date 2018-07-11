Andhra Pradesh tops in Ease of Doing Business

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

In a race of Ease of Doing Business, Andhra Pradesh ranks first and Telangana and Haryana hold second and third position, according to Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

DIPP on Tuesday released the report in which Jharkhand and Gujarat stood fourth and fifth.

DIPP, Ministry of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the World Bank conducted an annual reform exercise for all States and UTs under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP). The aim of this exercise is to improve delivery of various Central Government regulatory functions and services in an efficient, effective and transparent manner.

The reform plan has expanded from 285 to 372 action points till 2017.

States and UTs have conducted reforms to ease their regulations and systems in areas such as labour, environmental clearances, single window system, construction permits, contract enforcement, registering property and inspections. States and UTs have also enacted the Public Service Delivery Guarantee Act to enforce the timelines on registrations and approvals.

The current assessment under the BRAP 2017 is based on a combined score consisting of Reform evidence score that is based on evidence uploaded by the States and UTs and Feedback score that is based on the feedback garnered from the actual users of the services provided to the businesses.

It is for the first time that DIPP has introduced taking feedback to ensure that the reforms have actually reached ground level. The feedback was collected through face-to-face interviews with actual users selected from more than 50,000 users of the services provided by the State and UT governments.78 reforms out of 372 were identified for the survey. More than 5,000 private sector users in 23 States and UTs, including 4,300 businesses and 800 architects, lawyers and electrical contractors from across the country shared their experience.

The State reform exercise under Ease of Doing Business in India is creating a lot of interest in other countries like Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia which proves that such reforms are imperative for improving the business and regulatory environment.