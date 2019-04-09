April 19: Insightful seminar on Transfer of Property Titles

Accommodation Times

Presents

Knowledge Series XXVII (2019), Seminar on

Transfer of Property Titles

Inheritance | Due Diligence | Assurance

Overview:

Originating titles and transfer of titles of property requires a great level of due diligence and care. To stop surprises, later on, one must check the due process and validity of Titles. The transferer must be identified. In the case of ostensible owners and third party rights, one must take the utmost care. In case of inheritance and family partition, while transferring property titles, one has to see all the pros and cons including liabilities and contingencies.

Speaker: Dr. Sanjay Chaturvedi Advocate

Location: Mumbai

Date: Friday, 19th April 2019

Time: 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Venue: Juhu Jagruti Auditorium, Mithibai College, Vileparle (w) Mumbai – 400056