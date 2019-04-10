Arihant Group to invest Rs 250 Cr in affordable housing project

By Accommodation Times Bureau
NOIDA:
Arihant Group for developing an affordable housing project in Greater Noida will invest Rs 250 crore. The housing project comprises of 944 units.
“The entire investment would be met through internal funding and customer advances”, according to the source.
According to Arihant Group, MD – Kaushal Jain, “Housing demand and sales in Noida and Greater have always been good.”
The first phase of the affordable housing project is expected to deliver by 2022 and the entire project by 2024.
Eligible homebuyers would get an interest subsidy of up to Rs 2.67 lakh as this project is being developed under affordable housing scheme, MD said.