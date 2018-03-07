Authority demolish 4 illegal colonies in Ludhiana

By Accommodation Times Bureau

LUDHIANA

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (Glada) on Tuesday conducted a demolition drive and destroyed four illegal colonies in Ladiyan Kalan, Jhammat and Mullanpur. So far 15 illegal colonies have been razed by the authority in past one week.

The authority also received First Information Reports (FIRs) against the developers of these four colonies for constructing these colonies without authorization.

“If any new illegal colony is developed under Glada jurisdiction, it will be demolished, and an FIR lodged against the erring developer. We have also asked the departments concerned not to provide any power supply and telephone connection to these illegal colonies,” said PS Gill, Glada chief administrator.

Ajay Sood, Glada additional chief administrator appealed to the residents that, “Visit Glada office or its website to get information about illegal colonies.”

More such drives would be carried out against unauthorized colonies in the coming days, officials claimed.

According to the survey of Glada, 1,931 colonies were found illegal, and out of these, 1,432 colonies are in Ludhiana, it also found that there was a rise in illegal colonies.