Authority lowers the minimum size of plot in a layout to 800sqft

By Accommodation Times Bureau

COIMBATORE

The commissioner of Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) in a circular said that there is a reduction in the minimum plot size layout, from 1500sqft it has changed to 800sqft.

In a meeting held on February 7, the empowered committee had taken decisions to reduce the minimum plot size.

Realty owners said, nearly 30% of their buyers sought for smaller plots. However, the move will flourish the market.

According to K Venkatesan Chairman of Builders Association of India,“For nearly two decades now, we had to sell 1500sqft plots as the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) required a minimum setback space of 3-feet. But growing demand for land and increasing population resulted in a real estate boom in tier II and tier III cities. So, we requested the DTCP authorities to make 800sqfeet as minimum plot area in DTCP approved layouts as well. We are glad that it has been accepted.”

He further added, this move will aid the landowners to build a house legally and the government will also gain revenue from it. It also said many people were buying small plots and constructing houses illegally.

A senior official said, “This decision was taken to bring uniformity between Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and DTCP rules. Also, to increase land affordability.” It further said that for this issue, DTCP officials from 2010 had made many representations.

K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause said that, Instead of helping real estate developers, the authority should help buyers by reducing the land costs.”