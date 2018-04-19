Authority razes illegal establishments in South Delhi

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

In recent major anti-encroachment drive in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri village, the District Administration has eliminated 26 pukka and kachha houses, 3 farmhouses, parking sheds, several godowns and 25 jhuggis.

All the illegal constructions were on government land which is spread over 14 acres in the village.

“Some of the houses were occupied by people who had taken it on rent. However, there was no protest because the people knew that they were living on encroached land,” said Deputy Commissioner (south) Amjad Tak.

Tak further said on over 14 acres the government had planned to develop a school, sewer treatment plant, women’s college, etc.

The statement was made on public address system for the public to leave the space and most of the people obeyed the direction of the authority.

On the encroached land one cellular tower had been also installed. The Deputy Commissioner said, “It appears that a citizen got a mobile tower installed on this land. The officers are finding out the details. The tower will be sealed,”