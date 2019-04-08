Baring Private Equity Asia to Acquire 30% Stake in NIIT Tech for Rs 2,627 Cr

By Accommodation Times Bureau
NEW DELHI:
Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) a capital market company has signed an agreement with NIIT Technologies Limited to acquire 30% stake in NIIT Technologies for Rs 2,627 crores, the joint statement said.
BPEA will make an open offer to the public shareholders of NIIT Technologies to purchase up to 26% additional shareholding at a price of Rs 1394 per share. The aggregate consideration for the purchase of shares from promoter entities and the open offer is estimated to be up to approximately Rs 4890 crores based on ownership of approximately 56% stake.
Rajendra Pawar, Chairman, NIIT Technologies Limited, said: “NIIT Technologies Limited which became an independently listed company after demerger from NIIT Limited in 2004, has grown into one of the most innovative and trusted IT Services Company in India. The involvement of Baring Private Equity Asia will provide further impetus to the management team led by CEO, Sudhir Singh to take the company to the next level of growth.”
“We look forward to partnering with the company’s management team to continue to build the business over the coming years”, said Jimmy Mahtani, Managing Director of BPEA.