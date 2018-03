By Accommodation Times Bureau

Best Corporate Governance of the Year award won by Sanjay Devnani from Pardis Group. The award was presented by Mr. Amit Wadhwani, Miss Shalini and Dr. Hiranandani to Sanjay Devnani, MD of Pardis Group

The Group has delivered many projects to date. The team of Pardis Group is highly passionate and dedicated towards the Real Estate Industry.