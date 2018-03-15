Best Customer Friendly Practices: 32nd National Real Estate Awards

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Best Customer Friendly Practices award won by Lalit Dharmani, Director of LD Group. Dr. Hiranandani presented the award to Amit Wadhwani on behalf of Lalit Dharmani.

The iconic structure, Bold design and New age engineering It all comes together in one name – LD from Lalit Dharmani. Since 2002, Lalit Dharmani Projects have been perfecting the art of home building. The Group has delivered several projects.

The 32nd National Real Estate Annual Awards witnessed more than 800 delegates and great personalities of Real Estate like, Dr. Hiranjan Hiranandani, Amit Wadhawani, Rajiv Sabharwal and many other lighten the award ceremony.