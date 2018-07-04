Best Township of the Year – Ahmedabad goes to Adani Shantigram

DUBAI

The category for ‘Best Township of the Year – Ahmedabad’ goes to project, ‘Adani Shantigram’ by Adani Township and Real Estate Company Pvt. Ltd.

The awards presented by Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Mr. Ajay Chaturvedi, CEO, Accommodation times to Mr. Atharv Parekh.

About Project:

Adani Shantigram as a township it offers residential, commercial & social clubs.

The project will have Inspire business park, which will offer build to suit corporate offices & commercial space, it has 6 residential projects at present with a planned development of around 15000 homes.

Shantigram offers a range of projects, right from affordable 1 and 2 BHK homes to premium 3,3.5& 4BHK homes and luxurious 4,5 & 6 BHK villas.