Best Township of the Year  – Mumbai goes to Hiranandani Estate Thane

by Staff Reporter - 051

By Accommodation Times Bureau

DUBAI

The second last category consists of “Best Township of the Year  – Mumbai” which goes to project, ‘Hiranandani Estate Thane’ by Hiranandani Construction Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Hiranandani collected the award from Mr. Ajay Chaturvedi and Mr. Pankaj Bodkhe.

About project:

Hiranandani Estate today is home to more than 7000 families who have discovered the bliss of a calm, convenient and complete life amidst the serene backdrop of Yeoor hills and Ulhas River.

The township has over 120 + fully occupied towers, with more being developed to accommodate the many families who seek to be part of this prestigious address.

Hiranandani Estate provides various amenities like Club House, Landscaped Gardens, Pedestrian Friendly Tree Lined Avenues, The Walk High Street Retail and many more.

