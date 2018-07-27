Bharatmala Phase I to generate over 2 Cr permanent jobs

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

The Minister of State for Road Transport Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that under Phase-I of Bharatmala Pariyojana it is expected to generate roughly 14.2 crore man-days of employment during the construction phase and roughly 22 Million permanent jobs driven by increased level of economic activities enabled by development of the Economic Corridor network.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved the implementation of “Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I”, for the National Highways Road Sector to be implemented by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and its implementing agencies over a period of 5 years (2017-2022) at an estimated outlay of Rs 5,35,000 crore for upgradation of 34,800 km of highways/roads.

Funding for the Bharatmala Pariyojana will be through Central Road Fund (CRF), earmarked for NH, Gross Budgetary System (GBS), monetization of NHs through Toll Operate Transfer (TOT), Permanent Bridges Fee Fund (PBFF), Market borrowing and Private Investment, Minister said.