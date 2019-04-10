Big Reasons to Buy Residential Real Estate in April

Buying homes in India have historically been a multi-purpose activity that comes with varied approaches, including access to funds as well as timing the purchase with auspicious occasions. Traditionally, a home has served not merely as a roof over one’s head but is also the biggest financial security that individual banks on. With rapid urbanization leading to mass-scale migrations to large metros, the end-user demand for homes in bigger cities has grown exponentially over the last two decades.

The recent half-a-decade witnessed real estate prices skyrocketing on the back of this ‘perceived’ ever-growing demand. However, led by the desire to maximise returns and to create ‘safer’ options which ensured investor purchases, the developers increasingly became focused on upper strata products. The buyer in the premium category was spoilt for choices, as supply nearly dried up in mid and lower segments where the buyer was the end-user instead of an investor. The result was all too familiar: Sales began to dwindle in due course: surreptitiously to begin with, and later, endemic across markets. The disappearance of investors, on the back of several reforms and other changes, only accentuated the process of drought in sales.

The tale is all too familiar for the keen observer of the sector in India, as also, the story of a gradual, though evident, drift taking place in the other direction over the last 10-12 months.

First, the progressive rationalization of GST rates on under-construction projects is certainly something to keep in mind. The uninitiated buyer was suddenly burdened with higher purchase costs, leading to drying up of sales in under construction projects. As the GST Council decided to bring down the rates to 1% for affordable houses, and 5% for others, the burden of GST has been brought down to highly manageable levels. It can be said that GST has reached its most realistic levels.