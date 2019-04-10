Birla Estates sold over 400 units in 3 days of Kalyan project

By Rohit Sharma
KALYAN:
Realty firm Birla Estates Tuesday said it has registered over Rs 300 crore booking value on the launch of Birla Vanya project and sold over 400 units within 3 days of phase 1 project.
It is the first residential project of Birla Estates Private Limited—a 100 per cent wholly owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Limited—is being developed within 21 acres and houses over 30 amenities with more than 7 acres of greens.
“Our focus is to create a strong real estate brand and we are looking at developing a valuable portfolio of over 200 acres across in MMR region, Pune & Bangalore markets. We are also pursuing joint venture deals in these markets as well as NCR” said K. T. Jithendran, CEO, Birla Estates in the statement.
Birla Group has had a strong presence in Kalyan for more than six decades with its Century Rayon manufacturing facility at Shahad and the adjoining colony which houses the employees of Century Rayon.
Jithendran, said, “Trust, integrity, transparency, superior quality and thoughtfully designed solutions will be our differentiator and drive us to be true to our legacy”.
Kalyan is an upcoming smart city and a micro market that is fast gaining popularity with customers. The State Government of Maharashtra has recently cleared a Rs 1000 crore Kalyan Growth Center (KGC) Project which is expected to create and boost avenues of employment for the residents of Kalyan.