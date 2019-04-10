Birla Estates sold over 400 units in 3 days of Kalyan project

By Rohit Sharma

KALYAN:

Realty firm Birla Estates Tuesday said it has registered over Rs 300 crore booking value on the launch of Birla Vanya project and sold over 400 units within 3 days of phase 1 project.

It is the first residential project of Birla Estates Private Limited—a 100 per cent wholly owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries Limited—is being developed within 21 acres and houses over 30 amenities with more than 7 acres of greens.