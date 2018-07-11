BMC – IIT Bombay would collaborate for good roads in Mumbai

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NAGPUR

After many experiments on constructing roads by using plastic waste, cold mix for filling potholes and many other, in a move to provide good roads to Mumbaikar, BMC would be directed to collaborate with institutions like IIT Bombay for developing modern technology for roads, CM of Maharashtra said on Tuesday.

In Mumbai there are over 1,490 km long roads and out of that 1,200 km are asphalt roads maintained by the BMC, he said while replying in legislative during question hour.

CM said, “The BMC will be asked to collaborate with institutions like IIT Bombay to work on introducing modern scientific technology to ensure good roads in the city.”

Last year to fix potholes cold mix was used, he said, and roads per in proper condition.