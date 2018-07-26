BMC panel to inspect & submit report on Esplanade bldg

MUMBAI

In a move to seek about 150-year-old building Esplanade Mansion building can be repaired or what can be done, Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked BMC’s Technical Advisory Committee to inspect and submit a report to authority by August 1. The bench of Justices Anuja Prabhudessai and Ranjit More directed panel.

The same bench recently said during the hearing, “We are only interested in ensuring no loss of life takes place.” Recently a facade of the old building had collapsed.

For years the building is in extreme danger condition and repairing was required and several lawyers, small shops are located.

MHADA had served eviction notices to all the occupants in the building in 2015.

The advocate Ashok Sarogi told the court that on their own risk they would continue occupying the building and secured a stay from HC.

In 2015, A division bench of Justices V M Kanade and BP Colabawalla was hearing a petition filed by one of the tenants and advocate Ashok Sarogi challenging the eviction notice issued by MHADA Repair Board on June 1 this year directing the tenants to vacate as the building is dilapidated and dangerous.