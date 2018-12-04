Boost to Real Estate: Rise of e-commerce increases rates of Logistic & Warehouse

by Staff Reporter

 

Image for representation

By Rohit Sharma

MUMBAI:

The logistics and warehouse sector has rapidly seen the transformation in quality and quantity. It is been seen that as many as companies are investing in logistics and warehouse industry. Due to the rapid growth of E-commerce industry, it has automatically increased the demand for logistics and warehousing. However, both the sector has given a boost to the real estate industry. After too many policies and permissions applied to the realty sector including GST, Stamp Duty, etc have seen a downfall in this sector, according to few developers.





