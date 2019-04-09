BSE inks pact with HDFC Bank to boost Startups platform

By Accommodation Times Bureau
MUMBAI:
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HDFC Bank to spread more awareness on the benefits of listing on BSE Startups.
BSE had launched the Start-Up platform on December 22, 2018, with an aim to encourage entrepreneurs to get listed and raise equity capital for their growth and expansion.
This MoU brings the ability to access capital via BSE’s Startup platform, in turn, will enable startups to access growth capital and enhance tradability of an otherwise illiquid/ high-risk investment asset class.
Ajay Kumar Thakur, Head BSE SME & Start Up said, “BSE is the first exchange to have launched the Start Up platform. The idea was to help entrepreneurs look beyond the conventional channels of raising capital and enable them to list on the stock exchange to further enhance the credibility of the firm. BSE have conducted numerous seminars in Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities on the benefits of listing on the BSE Start Up platform, BSE believe by associating with a leading bank like HDFC that boasts of a large network, presence and Start up base would enable more firms to choose our platform and raise funds as well as improve productivity.”
Smita Bhagat, Country Head – Government, e-commerce and Start-ups, HDFC Bank, “Startups are today reimagining and reshaping the world we live in. We are already partnering with them by mentoring them and giving them a chance to work with us.”