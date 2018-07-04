Centre approves exemption from charging commercial rates for plot

By Accommodation Times Bureau

DELHI

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an exemption from charging commercial rates at the time of acquisition for the plot No. 31-B, measuring 2800 sq.meter in Chanakyapuri, Diplomatic Area to the Fijian High Commission in New Delhi and to extend the same terms and conditions as offered by Fiji for the land offered to the High Commission of India in Suva, Fiji.

In August 2015, Government of Fiji offered a plot of land measuring 6695 sq.meters at a special lease of 99 year period with a rent of FJ $ 100 per annum to be assessed every 5 years for construction of the High Commission of India in Suva, Fiji and proposed an exchange of land on a reciprocal basis.

Given the special nature of bilateral relations with Fiji, exchange of plots on a reciprocal basis by way of exemption from charging a commercial rate for the plot of land allotted to High Commission of Fiji has been considered positively.