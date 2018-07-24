Centre approves more 2.6 lakhs affordable houses; Maha gets over 52K houses

MUMBAI

Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs on Tuesday approved the construction of 2,67,546 more affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), a release said.

The approval was given in the 36thmeeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee in its meeting held here today.

According to the official release, “Madhya Pradesh has been sanctioned 59,421 houses while the sanction for Gujarat 55,296 affordable houses. The number of houses sanctioned for Maharashtra is 52,935, Uttar Pradesh 36,370 houses, West Bengal 26,604 houses and Bihar 15,924 houses.”

Approvals given for Rajasthan stands at 8,600 houses while Chhattisgarh has been sanctioned 7,961 houses. Punjab has been sanctioned 2,442 houses while the sanction for Uttarakhand is 1,993 houses, it added.

“With the above-proposed houses, cumulative houses under PMAY(U) after subsuming projects of RAY scheme the total number of houses being funded under PMAY(Urban) would be 53,74,306 houses”, the ministry said.