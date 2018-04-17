Chandigarh Authority meets Architects Fraternity for Self Certification Scheme

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Chandigarh

As part of Chandigarh Administration’s initiative of facilitating Ease of Doing Business in the City, Self Certification of Building Plans of commercial buildings by private architects has been made compulsory and the same is being extended to residential and industrial buildings up to 2 Kanal category shortly.

In order to sensitize the private practising architects in the city, a meeting was held under the Chairmanship of the Chief Architect, Department of Urban Planning, UT, today. The meeting was attended by a large number of prominent private architects as well as Officers of the Department of Urban Planning.

In the meeting, the important aspects and highlights of the Self Certification Scheme were explained in detail to the architect fraternity and all their doubts and apprehensions addressed. All the architects unanimously endorsed the initiative taken by the Chandigarh Administration to facilitate easy plan sanctioning and pledged their wholehearted support to this move.

Moving a step further, the private architects strongly urged the Administration to extend the process of Self Certification in the completion/occupation certificate procedure also so that they can independently handle the process of the start of building construction to its completion.

The meeting ended with the private architects association expressing their gratitude to the Chandigarh Administration for undertaking this major reform which shall put the process of building plan sanctioning on a fast track and hence benefit the general public in a large way.