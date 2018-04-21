Chandigarh Housing Board approves construction of 492 flats

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) held in its 410th meeting on Tuesday for need-based changes in CHB Dwelling Units and several major decisions were taken.

The following is a list of the major decisions taken by the Board:

1. Need-Based Changes in Chandigarh Housing Board Dwelling Units

The Board has accorded approval to constitute a committee under the Chairmanship of Secretary, CHB to recommend the need-based changes that can be allowed in CHB Dwelling Units within 21 days from the date of its constitution. A monitoring committee was also set up to review the functioning of the above-mentioned committee.

It was also decided that appeal against cancellation of allotment before the Board be kept pending until the report of Need-Based changes committee is finalized.

2. Construction of Seven Storeyed Green Building Block B with Two-Level Basements in Chandigarh Housing Board office complex, Sector 9 D, Chandigarh.

The Board has already approved the construction of ‘B’ Block in the office complex at an estimated amount of Rs.57.94 Cr. This will be 7 storeyed green building with a covered area of 137858 Sft on 7 level besides an area of 38751 Sft of two-level basements. The Board has also resolved to rent out the spare space to generate income.

3. Construction of 492 flats of various categories & development works for General Housing Scheme in Sector-53, Chandigarh.

The Board approved the construction of 492 flats (192 Three Bed Room, 100 Two Bed Room, 120 One Bed Room and 80 EWS) in Sector 53, Chd. including development works at a cost of Rs.228.50 Cr. The flats shall have the provision of lifts, solar photovoltaic power generation, fire fighting system, generator sets, CCTV and mechanical ventilation system for basements.