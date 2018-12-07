Chapter III: Properties On The Plots Alloted By CIDCO Under 12.5% GES

By Advocate S. R. Agarwal

The entire area of Navi Mumbai was an agricultural land, which has been acquired or being acquired by the State Government, barring the old villages, and entrusted to CIDCO for development, as mentioned earlier. This acquisition of the agricultural land rendered the agriculturists homeless and jobless.

Therefore, the State Government decided in the Year 1990 to grant 12.5% developed land of the acquired land to the owners of the agricultural lands, whose lands have been acquired, known as Project Affected Persons (PAP) for their residential and commercial use, in addition to cash compensation as per the provisions of the Indian Land Acquisition Act. Such allotment is at a very nominal rate and is known as the allotment under 12.5% GES ( Gaothan Expansion Scheme) and the developed plots are allotted to such eligible allottees in the various nodes on the periphery of the old villages in Navi Mumbai, so that they may fit in the socio and cultural environment of village life.

Initially, there was a restriction on the transfer or assignment of the right, title and interest of such properties for a period of 10 years from the date of the allotment. But, subsequently, when the State Government observed that these plots were lying as dumping grounds, as such allottees were lacking the necessary expertise and the finance for the development of the properties on these plots, it relaxed this condition inasmuch as that the transfer and assignment of right, title and interest in such properties have been allowed with the prior written permission of CIDCO on payment of transfer charges, as may be prescribed.