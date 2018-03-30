CHB extends last date to deposit rebate penalty

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

The last date for depositing discounted penal charges for building violations is been extended by Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) from March 31 to April 15.

The notice of violation, encroachment, misuse will remove until further orders, after the deposit of the penal charges. The CHB dwelling units have made changes after the residents approached the administration for the change.

Modern Housing Complex which consists around 64,000 units and rehabilitation housing schemes are been developed by authority. CHB had been also developed several housing schemes including in sector, 29,38, 41, 40, 44, 43, 45, 47 (west).

The CHB has permitted several need-based changes in the dwelling units from time to time. Although there several allottees who have made additional construction and which do not match with the condition and cannot be regularized.

Several allottees have extended the construction at outer part of plot area and these are urging Board to regularize the raised construction.

To exempt the allottees for the instant demolition of the raised construction the board has forced a penal charge. Depositing penal charge before April 15 on basis of self-certification, a rebate will be provided to the allottees.