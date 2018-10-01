CIDCO to conduct 14,838 houses lottery for EWS & LIG tomorrow

By Rohit Sharma

NAVI MUMBAI

The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) to hold online lottery draw for the Mega Housing Scheme-2018 of 14,838 affordable houses under the Housing for All on October 2, 2018, at CIDCO Bhavan.

“The housing scheme is planned to concentrate upon the Economically Weak Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) categories. Of the 14,838 flats; 5262 flats are allotted under the EWS category and 9576 flats are allotted for LIG”, a statement of CIDCO said.

The housing scheme is planned in 5 nodes of Navi Mumbai, namely; Taloja, Kharghar, Kalamboli, Ghansoli and Dronagiri. There are 11 locations in these 5 nodes wherein the housing complexes are been constructed, it added.

According to the data on CIDCO website, the Sector- 27 of Taloja (EWS) has the highest number of tenements amongst the rest with 1,446 and whereas in sector 10 of Ghansoli (EWS) has 96 flats which is the lowest in this lottery.

The complete information about the lottery is below:

Scheme Code –Sector-wise Total Tenements Built-up Area Carpet Area Base Cost 27- TALOJA (EWS) 1,446 48.8 Sq.m 25.81 Sqm Rs 18,53,200 27- TALOJA (LIG) 2, 658 56.37 Sq.m 29.82 Sq m Rs 25,85,700 21-TALOJA (EWS) 552 48.69 Sq.m 25.81 Sqm Rs 18,03,800 21-TALOJA (LIG) 1, 002 56.24 Sq.m 29.82 Sq m Rs 25,40,600 22-TALOJA(EWS) 438 48.69 Sq.m 25.81 Sqm Rs 18,03,800 22-TALOJA(LIG) 786 56.24 Sq m 29.82 Sq m Rs 25,40,600 29-TALOJA(EWS) 426 48.69 Sq.m 29.82 Sq m Rs 18,03,800 29-TALOJA(LIG) 786 56.24 Sq.m 25.81 Sq m Rs 25,40,600 40-KHARGHAR(EWS) 684 48.79 Sq.m 25.81 Sq m Rs 18,39,800 40-KHARGHAR(LIG)

1,260 56.39 Sq.m 29.82 Sq m Rs 26,35,200 15-KALAMBOLI(EWS) 324 47.59 Sq.m 25.81 Sq m Rs 18,27,800 15-KALAMBOLI(LIG) 582 56.4 Sq.m 29.82 Sq m Rs 26,01,800 P1-10_GHANSOLI(EWS) 96 46.18 Sq.m 25.81 Sq m Rs 17,15,000 P1-10_GHANSOLI(LIG) 156 56 Sq.m 29.82 Sq m Rs 25,38,900 P2-10_GHANSOLI(EWS) 432 48.79 Sq.m 25.81 Sq m Rs 18,11,900 P2-10_GHANSOLI(LIG) 798 56.24 Sq.m 29.82 Sq m Rs 25,50,000 P1-11_DRONAGIRI(EWS) 342 48.78 Sq.m

25.81 Sq m Rs 18,42,500 P1-11_DRONAGIRI(LIG) 624 56.25 Sq.m 29.82 Sq m Rs 25,06,700 P63-12_DRONAGIRI(EWS) 264 48.78 Sq.m 25.81 Sq m Rs 18,42,500 P63-12_DRONAGIRI(LIG) 474 56.24 Sq.m 29.82 Sq m Rs 25,06,700 P68-12_DRONAGIRI(EWS) 258 48.78 Sq.m 25.81 Sq m Rs 18,42,500 P68-12_DRONAGIRI(LIG) 450 56.25 Sq.m 29.82 Sq m Rs 25,06,700

Source: CIDCO lottery website.

As expected, there is a thunderous response to the scheme from the public from all regions of Maharashtra. Around 1, 91,841 applications have been received combining both the categories. There is a massive expectation from the part of the applicants; hence in order to avoid the inconvenience on the day of the Online Lottery Draw CIDCO has facilitated the live webcast of the draw on its official website.

The applicants can view the draw and the results at their own comfort from home, office and elsewhere as the results will be uploaded on the link immediately once the draw takes place.

It is informed by CIDCO that the earnest money deposit of the unsuccessful applicants of the draw will be deposited in the bank accounts denoted in the application forms within 15 days from the date of the online draw.

This draw will be conducted from the list of the eligible applicants under the unbiased supervision of a committee. This committee will comprise of the retired (I.A.S) officials and Ex-Deputy Lokayata, from the Government of Maharashtra, an official familiar with the scheme said.