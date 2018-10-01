CIDCO to conduct 14,838 houses lottery for EWS & LIG tomorrow

by Staff Reporter -

By Rohit Sharma 

NAVI MUMBAI

 The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) to hold online lottery draw for the Mega Housing Scheme-2018 of 14,838 affordable houses under the Housing for All on October 2, 2018, at CIDCO Bhavan.

 “The housing scheme is planned to concentrate upon the Economically Weak Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) categories. Of the 14,838 flats; 5262 flats are allotted under the EWS category and 9576 flats are allotted for LIG”, a statement of CIDCO said.

The housing scheme is planned in 5 nodes of Navi Mumbai, namely; Taloja, Kharghar, Kalamboli, Ghansoli and Dronagiri. There are 11 locations in these 5 nodes wherein the housing complexes are been constructed, it added.

According to the data on CIDCO website, the Sector- 27 of Taloja (EWS) has the highest number of tenements amongst the rest with 1,446 and whereas in sector 10 of Ghansoli (EWS) has 96 flats which is the lowest in this lottery.

 The complete information about the lottery is below:

Scheme Code –Sector-wise

Total Tenements

Built-up Area

Carpet Area

Base Cost

27- TALOJA (EWS)

1,446

48.8 Sq.m

25.81 Sqm

Rs 18,53,200

 

27- TALOJA (LIG)

 2, 658

56.37 Sq.m

 

29.82 Sq m

Rs 25,85,700

21-TALOJA (EWS)

552

 

48.69 Sq.m

25.81 Sqm

Rs 18,03,800

 

21-TALOJA (LIG)

1, 002

56.24 Sq.m

29.82 Sq m

Rs 25,40,600

 

22-TALOJA(EWS)

438

48.69 Sq.m

25.81 Sqm

Rs 18,03,800

 

22-TALOJA(LIG)

786

56.24 Sq m

29.82 Sq m

Rs 25,40,600

29-TALOJA(EWS)

426

48.69 Sq.m

29.82 Sq m

Rs 18,03,800

29-TALOJA(LIG)

786

56.24 Sq.m

25.81 Sq m

 

Rs 25,40,600

40-KHARGHAR(EWS)

684

48.79 Sq.m

25.81 Sq m

Rs 18,39,800

 

40-KHARGHAR(LIG)


1,260

 

 

56.39 Sq.m

 

29.82 Sq m

 

Rs 26,35,200

 

15-KALAMBOLI(EWS)

324

 

47.59 Sq.m

25.81 Sq m

Rs 18,27,800

 

15-KALAMBOLI(LIG)

582

56.4 Sq.m

 

29.82 Sq m

Rs 26,01,800

P1-10_GHANSOLI(EWS)

96

46.18 Sq.m

25.81 Sq m

 

Rs 17,15,000

P1-10_GHANSOLI(LIG)

 

156

56 Sq.m

29.82 Sq m

Rs 25,38,900

P2-10_GHANSOLI(EWS)

432

 

48.79 Sq.m

 

25.81 Sq m

Rs 18,11,900

P2-10_GHANSOLI(LIG)

798

56.24 Sq.m

29.82 Sq m

Rs 25,50,000

P1-11_DRONAGIRI(EWS)

342

48.78 Sq.m


25.81 Sq m

 

Rs 18,42,500

P1-11_DRONAGIRI(LIG)

624

56.25 Sq.m

29.82 Sq m

 

Rs 25,06,700

P63-12_DRONAGIRI(EWS)

264

48.78 Sq.m

25.81 Sq m

Rs 18,42,500

 

P63-12_DRONAGIRI(LIG)

474

 

56.24 Sq.m

29.82 Sq m

 

Rs 25,06,700

 

P68-12_DRONAGIRI(EWS)

258

 

48.78 Sq.m

 

25.81 Sq m

Rs 18,42,500

P68-12_DRONAGIRI(LIG)

450

56.25 Sq.m

29.82 Sq m

Rs 25,06,700

 Source: CIDCO lottery website.

 As expected, there is a thunderous response to the scheme from the public from all regions of Maharashtra. Around 1, 91,841 applications have been received combining both the categories. There is a massive expectation from the part of the applicants; hence in order to avoid the inconvenience on the day of the Online Lottery Draw CIDCO has facilitated the live webcast of the draw on its official website.

The applicants can view the draw and the results at their own comfort from home, office and elsewhere as the results will be uploaded on the link immediately once the draw takes place.

It is informed by CIDCO that the earnest money deposit of the unsuccessful applicants of the draw will be deposited in the bank accounts denoted in the application forms within 15 days from the date of the online draw.

This draw will be conducted from the list of the eligible applicants under the unbiased supervision of a committee. This committee will comprise of the retired (I.A.S) officials and Ex-Deputy Lokayata, from the Government of Maharashtra, an official familiar with the scheme said.

 

 





Staff Reporter

Similar Articles

Valsad receives over 1 lac houses under PMAY-R

Conference on International Real Estate Marketing and Legal Documentation in Ahmedabad

Registration Charges 200/- for Gift Deeds in Maharashtra

Environmental Development by CIDCO in Navi Mumbai

Leave a Reply

Top