Civic body collects over Rs 3.5 Cr property tax on last day of fiscal

By Accommodation Times Bureau

VADODARA

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) on the last day of fiscal has collected Rs 3.51 crore towards property tax. The civic body ended its financial year on Saturday and it’s total collection of tax revenue reached to over 436 crores.

From the beginning of the year, the civic body had begun the extensive drive to recover the pending tax as it was running short of cash. The civic body also faced difficulties in day-to-day operations.

On Saturday it had also collected Rs 19.44 lakh towards professional tax and Rs 13.74 lakh towards vehicle tax and this lead to amount Rs 3.85 which is been collected on Saturday.

The VMC has collected over 436 crores various tax in the year 2017-18. This was against a target over Rs 431 crore. The officials of VMC said that Rs 11 crore is pending to collect towards taxes or service charges from the air force, police and railways. According to civic body police and railways have not paid their dues from around 2003.

The Municipal Corporation generates revenue through taxes for developing the city. The taxes are been used in developments, infrastructures, etc.