Civic body says no commercial buildings near metro, BRTS

By Accommodation Times Bureau

PIMPRI CHINCHWAD

An attempt to avoid obstruction and accidents, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) would not allow commercial buildings near Metro corridors and BRTS.

“There will be traffic congestion if there are commercial establishments. There should be houses on the corridors. The area should be highly densified and citizens should use public transport”, Prakash Thakur, Town Planning Director, PCMC said.

Under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act, the state government’s urban development department has prepared a policy. The policy states that godowns and showrooms should not be there along with Metro corridors and BRTS.

The authority has given 30 days time frame for the public for objections and suggestions of the policy.The approved modifications have been made accessible to the public in the municipal commissioner’s office. The policy was issued on March 14.

25% of the developed parking should be given to Civic body for free if the area for proposed corridor’s plots is more than 1,000 sqm and if the areas are less than 1,000 sqm than PCMC will change a premium. The generated fund will be utilized for the corridors.

The action plan for corridors should be well prepared and to avoid accidents on BRTS corridors, grade separators should be acquired for walkers and if not available then Zebra crossings should be given with traffic constables, depending on the traffic size, the state government’s notification said.

Under Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act all the buildings on the corridor should conform to the provisions.