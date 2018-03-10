Civic body seals over 340 shops, 33 properties in Delhi

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

Attempt to stop unauthorized construction, On Thursday the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on the instruction of Supreme Court’s appointed monitoring committee it carried out the sealing drive and sealed more than 345 shops and 33 properties.

According to an official, “As per the directions of the monitoring committee, 350 shops were sealed in Lajpat Nagar IV for encroachment and 33 properties were sealed in west and south zones of SDMC, 17 properties in Greater Kailash II and 16 properties in Janakpuri, Virender Nagar, Hari Nagar, Rajouri Garden.”

The decisions come after the Supreme Court stayed the changes made by Delhi Development Authority to the master plan to provide relief to traders.

The north and east corporation was also sealed 40 properties and 32 properties in their areas. Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary, CAIT, said, “No business activity will take place on March 13.” Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced a trade bandh against the drive.