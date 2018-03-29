Civic body starts to collect house tax from slums

By Accommodation Times Bureau

DEHRADUN

The Dehradun Municipal Corporation to regularize slum colonies, it has started the procedure of imposing house tax on pucca slums.

Over 128 slum colonies are there and there are around 40,000 houses in those colonies in Dehradun and Rs 2 crore is expected from those houses as a house tax revenues.

“We have laid the foundation for regularization of these slums. Water bills, electricity bills and other documents have to be submitted so that the property is taxable,” Mayor Vinod Chamoli said

Dharmesh Kanjoli, Tax Superintendent, DMC said, “The tax will be decided based on the carpet area of every household. The tax will be applicable only to pucca houses.”

DMC had set up a camp at Deep Nagar on Monday for residents to submit documents for regularization of puccas. Residents of the slums were queued up to submit the documents.

The house tax collection for the slums was started in 1992 when Uttarakhand was part of Uttar Pradesh, but the collection was stopped after 1998.