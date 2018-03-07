Civic body to send sealing notices to property tax defaulters

By Accommodation Times Bureau

LUDHIANA

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has decided to send sealing notice to the property tax defaulters. Few weeks are left for the end of financial year and the authority has left with an option to pressurise the defaulter and recover the pending dues.

However, the water and sewerage defaulters will face the disconnection of lines.

The Authority has assigned the target to the officials to recover property tax. The most of the commercial establishment falls under zone D and officials have to recover Rs 4 crore from it. Whereas, Rs 2.5 has to be recovered from zone A, B and C each.

The authority had conducted meeting with officials on Tuesday regarding this issue, where they were asked to recover pending dues. After giving sealing notices to defaulters, only one week time will be given to them to clear their tax. The authority can seize the property and as well as auction it for recovery.

“The staff were asked to accelerate their recovery drives and they were expecting to recover around Rs 30-32 crore by the end of March,” said Jaskiran Singh, Municipal Corporation Commissioner. He further added that MC could seal and auction properties if the defaulter do not pay dues.