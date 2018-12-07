CM Fadnavis requests PM for more homes, CRZ finalisation, Dharavi redevelopment project

By Rohit Sharma

NEW DELHI:

The Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis raised the issue for additional homes, CRZ finalisation, a fund for Dharavi Redevelopment project to Prime Minister officials at New Delhi on Friday.

In a meeting with PM officials he said, a large number of households are being constructed under the Prime Minister’s housing scheme (R) for the rural population. However, the state needs more home for the purpose of housing for all. Therefore, the CM demanded to sanction the proposal for the construction of an additional 6 lakh houses. In order to accelerate the scheme, the Chief Minister said that the state government is providing Rs 50,000 for a purchase of 500 sq.ft. for the beneficiaries without their own seats.

The CM also raised the issue of early notification of CRZ related instructions to speed up the important projects in the state. It requested to finalization of the Environmental Sensitive Zone (Eco-sensitive zone) of the famous Brier Bird Wildlife Sanctuary in Tungarareshwar, Solapur and Thane.