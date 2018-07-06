CM suspends 2 officials for failing in duty

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal, on Thursday issued suspension orders of Executive Engineer, PWD (B&R) Rewari, V.S.Malik, and Nodal Officer, Harpath and engineer, Municipal Committee, Rohtak, Ram Parkash, for the negligence of complaint received on Harpath App.

This was disclosed by the Principal Secretary to CM, Dr Rakesh Gupta, at a review meeting of Harpath App held here today. He said numerous complaints were received against V.S. Malik and seven days’ time period was given to him for resolving all complaints, but no reply was received from him. Similarly, complaints were received against nodal officer Harpath app Rohtak, Ram Parkash, who failed to give a satisfactory reply.

Gupta said show-cause notices had been issued against several officers connected with the work of Harpath App for not taking seriously the complaints received on Harpath app. These include Chief Engineer, Municipal Commission, Faridabad, D.R.Bhaskar, engineer Municipal Committee, Narnaul, Darshan Kumar, Executive Engineer, Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board, Gurugram, Suresh Lathar, and chief engineers of district Rewari, Mahendergarh, Jind and Mewat.

He said any negligence regarding the complaints received on Harpath App would not be tolerated and action would be taken against those officials who do not take this work seriously. Concerned officers are required to take action within the stipulated time period.

Gupta said for the complaints received on Harpath App 10 days time period has been fixed for rectifying broken roads. As many as 18 lakh complaints have been received through this app so far and most of these have been resolved successfully.