CM to de-notify acquired lands for 50,000 residents

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Extending a major relief to about 50,000 residents of Trikha Colony, Bhatia Colony, Raghubir Colony and Shiv Colony in Faridabad which had been deprived of basic facilities for the last 25 years, the Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal, has approved a proposal to de-notify the lands which had been acquired by the HUDA.

Stating this here today, an official spokesman said the government had imposed Section 4 for acquiring land in the villages of Sihi and Uchagaon for Sector 2 and 3 in Faridabad in 1987, but it was cancelled after some time. Thereafter, notice was issued for imposing Section 4 again in 1992, but until then the farmers had plotted their lands and sold to people.

Due to delay in the process, by the time compensation was decided, people had started residing in the houses constructed on the land which was to be acquired. As Section 4 was imposed for acquiring land, development of this area through Municipal Corporation was not possible.

Over 152 persons, raised their voice through separate cases in the court to ensure the development of this area. Several ministers had also discussed this matter with the Chief Minister to find a solution to this issue.

Public representatives have expressed their gratitude towards the Chief Minister for this decision stating that it would provide all basic facilities to people residing in these colonies.