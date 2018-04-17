CM urges PIRA to support state govt’s efforts to promote sustainable development

By Accommodation Times Bureau

PUNJAB

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday urged the Chairman Punjab State Infrastructure Regulatory Authority (PIRA) to support the government’s efforts to promote sustainable development in the state.

Disclosing this, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said that newly appointed Chairman of PIRA Jatinderbir Singh IAS (Retd.), accompanied by member Manmohan Singh Chief Engineer (Retd), called on Capt. Amarinder Singh at his official residence this morning.

During the interaction, Capt. Amarinder Singh stressed the importance of more infrastructure development projects under PPP mode, be it roads, highways, bridges, transport, education, technical education, medical or tourism-related projects. This would help ensure more holistic infrastructure development across the state, he said.

The Chairman said PIRA had already initiated development projects in consonance with the prime objective of the newly constituted authority for the creation and successful completion of infrastructure projects under PPP mode.

At the very onset of the meeting, both the Chairman and member of the regulatory authority expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for giving them an opportunity to serve the state by reposing trust in them.

It may be recalled that the state cabinet had in November last year enhanced PIRA’s scope of work and, henceforth, all arbitration cases for the disputes between contractors and government departments, boards and corporations, pertaining to infrastructure projects having a claim of Rs 5 Cr and above, are to be decided by PIRA.