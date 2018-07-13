Co-Operative Housing Association To Construct Houses for EWS

By Accommodation Times Bureau

JAIPUR

Co-operative housing association for the economically weaker sections (EWS) of the state will construct houses. A detailed plan for this is being prepared. Under the Prime Minister Jan Housing Scheme and Chief Minister Jan Housing Yojana, the housing association will be made available quality at various places and available to the public as per the demand at reasonable rates, Vijay Kumar Sharma, Administrator, in the Annual General Assembly on Friday said.

He said that housing association has also provided accommodation to the people by bringing good accommodation schemes in the past and this decision will make housing accessible to the people with disabilities at large levels.

Building Material Center will be established:

He said that Building Material Center will be set up by the Housing Union, which will provide the building material as per their demand to the co-operative housing associations in the state and at other reasonable rates like marble, granite, quota stone etc. He said that the top quality co-operative institutions, cooperative societies, state and non-government institutions and organizations will have good quality building material available at one place.

Affordable housing loans:

RK Sharma, Managing Director of Housing Union informed that in our work plan, for the purpose of development of residential schemes in the state, development of the acquired land will be included in the allocation of the land of the people. He said that the loans being provided under the Personal Loan Scheme and the Baby Blanket Loan Scheme run by the housing unit will be simplified, so that more and more common men can be provided cheap loans as per their demand.

Housing Union:

He said that the housing association will work on the basis of state-of-the-art affordable housing schemes, public works, bank branches, store-building, office, warehouse, cold storage, under ICDP, from their level, through the state or state-level organizations or on PPP basis. He said that this decision would make better and well-structured construction work done at reasonable rates during the prescribed period.