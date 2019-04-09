Co-working: Doxa enters Hyderabad office space market

By Accommodation Times Bureau

HYDERABAD:

Doxa Business Centre, having a wide presence in Chennai with three locations and spread across 50,000 sq. ft. with over 1000 seats have entered the upscale Hyderabad office space market by opening the Doxa Hi-Tech City. The 25,000 sq. ft. Grade-A office space is in the business district with ready to occupy and customised office spaces and more.

“Hyderabad with a very large IT presence made us look at this city favourably. The new office premise is by and large our biggest office space to date. We are offering space right from a single seat to a 100 seat with all the state-of-the-art features and amenities,” said, Amudhan Enian, MD, Doxa Business Centre.