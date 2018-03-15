Commercial Project of the Year goes: 32nd National Real Estate Awards

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Commercial Project of the Year award won by ‘Olympus TCS’ by Hiranandani Group. Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani is the MD of Hiranandani Group received its award from Shri. Murari Chaturvedi ji, Shri. Amit Wadhwani, Shri. Ajay Desai, Shri. Ajay Chaturvedi, CEO of Accommodation Times and Dr. Sanjay Chaturvedi, Convener of the show. Mumbai city has witnessed many projects in the last year, but the one which attracted the mass is ‘Olympus TCS’.

The project ‘Olympus TCS’ is 16 storey at Hiranandani Estate, Thane was in record time completed in 24 months with fit-outs. TCS has linked the deal for 15 years for nearby 2million square feet of office. This is likely to house about 30,000 its employees in this office