Commercial tower of Le Meridien occupied by 98 illegal occupants

The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir informed the Parliament today that, the commercial tower of the Hotel Le Meridien is illegally occupied by at least 98 individuals or companies. The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) had cancelled the lease in last year.

Ahir in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha said, “The commercial tower of the Hotel Le Meridien block is illegally occupied by 98 companies /individuals as the hotelier either sold certain portions of the public property in gross violation of law or sublet rooms or floors of the hotel in violation of terms and conditions of erstwhile license.”

Last year in March, the license deed of CJ International Hotels Limited was cancelled by Municipal Corporation for non-payment of outstanding dues of over Rs 500 crore.

The NDMC had also commenced eviction and recovery proceedings, but the hotel group challenged in a court for the cancellation of license.

Minister said, “The High Court has advised NDMC not to proceed before the Estate officer for eviction proceedings till next date of hearing on April 9.”

