Common rules for construction in GJ from today

By Accommodation Times Bureau

AHMEDABAD

The new common General Development Control Regulations (GDCR) for construction activities will come into effect in the Gujarat state from March 31, the Gujarat government announced on Friday.

The Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in an official release said that the new GDCR would bring transparency and ease-of-doing business.

The release said the new rules will be applicable to 23 Urban Development Authorities in the state, 162 municipalities and all eight municipal corporations.

Every local body/ city will now have a common set of rules for construction. Till now they had its own GDCR.

As per the new rules, the houses in Kutch a height of up to 11 metres will be a permissible and earthquake-prone region, with up to 10 meters allowed earlier.

The new GDCR allows the height of stack parking floor from 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters, it said.

The under the GDCR, basement for loading and unloading of goods will be allowed to avoid blockage on roads near commercial complexes and malls.

The requirement of leaving a margin space all around will be waived for new houses on smaller plot than 25 sq meters. Such constructions will need to leave an only on the side of the common road.