Consumer body launches portal to track non- RERA registered projects

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI

A portal has been launched on Wednesday by Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP), consumer body to track ongoing residential projects that are still not registered with the Maha Rera that will allow buyers to upload information of such projects and get relief by necessary action.

MGP president Shirish Deshpande told that the reason behind this is to create awareness among buyers and also to make the builders accountable for not registering the projects.

Deshpande quoted that both the issues including non- registration of projects and non-execution of agreements are eligible for penalties up to 10 per cent and 5 per cent of the project cost respectively and we hope this survey will also motivate home buyers to initiate action against defaulting builders on their own, according to the agency.