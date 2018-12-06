Core team to be formed for preventing landslides

By Accommodation Times Bureau
Himachal Pradesh to create a core group for landslide mitigation and to send a detailed project report in this regard to the National Disaster Management Authority.
Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue & Public Works) Manisha Nanda said that “Landslide was the most common hazard in the state and almost every year the state gets affected by one or more major landslides causing loss of life and damage to houses, agricultural fields, roads and infrastructure. Most of the critical landslide spots were near the National Highways maintained by the government of India.”
She said that the National Disaster Management Authority the government of India has sought a detailed project report for landslide mitigation from the State. As many as 21 vulnerable sites of landslide have been selected which may be perused at falling in different districts.
It was decided in the meeting to constitute a core group with Engineer-in-Chief, PWD as Member Secretary for preparation of the DPR for the State. “The Core Group will have the Director, Geological Survey of India, Chandigarh as Member and Engineers from PWD, Geologists from Industries department and technical experts from IIT, Mandi will also be the Members of this core group”, she added.
The State PWD department would be the implementing agency for landslide mitigation with Geological Survey of India and State Geological Wing as supporting agencies. IIT Mandi will be the technical support agency for the DPR preparation and landslide mitigation.
Manisha Nanda said that the State Disaster Management Authority was planning to take up the landslide mitigation at a large scale for reducing the vulnerability and risk associated with the landslide hazard in the state.