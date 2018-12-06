Core team to be formed for preventing landslides

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Himachal Pradesh to create a core group for landslide mitigation and to send a detailed project report in this regard to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue & Public Works) Manisha Nanda said that “Landslide was the most common hazard in the state and almost every year the state gets affected by one or more major landslides causing loss of life and damage to houses, agricultural fields, roads and infrastructure. Most of the critical landslide spots were near the National Highways maintained by the government of India.”

She said that the National Disaster Management Authority the government of India has sought a detailed project report for landslide mitigation from the State. As many as 21 vulnerable sites of landslide have been selected which may be perused at falling in different districts.