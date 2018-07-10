DDA-311 App for reporting illegal constructions

By Rohit Sharma

NEW DELHI

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Monday went live with the DDA-311 application for reporting encroachments in the state.

The Development body to quash the illegal encroachments it went live where users can download and quickly report on it.

DDA upload a picture on social media where is said, “The DDA-311 app for Special Task Force- Enforcement Drive is live now. Report encroachments around you using the DDA-311 app.”

As per the information is given about the DDA-311 it states that “The app provides open channels of communication whereby citizens can lodge any geo-tagged complaints and upload photos and track the status of their grievances.”

The real-time status of grievance resolution is notified to the petitioners, who could further give their feedback on it.

Once the complaint is submitted by the citizen, the application automatically routes it to the concerned department/officer and generates a work order that can be tracked by both the department as well as the complainant, who will also receive automated notifications.

Moreover, the app allows citizens to explore public utilities at nearby places like police stations, taxi stands, hospitals, metro stations, libraries, petrol pumps etc.

Recently Haryana government launched ‘Harpath Haryana’ app, which gives the user to report on damage roads, accidents, etc. According to officials, complaints received on Harpath App, 10 days time period has been fixed for rectifying broken roads.